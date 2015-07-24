Anson Burger

Brevé Logo

Anson Burger
Anson Burger
  • Save
Brevé Logo
Download color palette

This is for a school group project and this is a logo I did for the porject that is now our final logo.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Anson Burger
Anson Burger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anson Burger

View profile
    • Like