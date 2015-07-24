Bárbara Mercedes

Milo The Cat

Milo The Cat argentina design graphic illustrator adobe animal vector fish color flat illustration cat
Hello there!

Here's another illustration I made. That lovely cat is Milo (https://cloudup.com/c35tdrzx_c1) my lovely companion (besides Cleo -mi other cat-, and Diego -my boyfriend-).
He recently came out from surgery, so this is for him <3

Hope you like it!

