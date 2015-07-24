Christopher Jones

New Bestbuy Logo

Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones
  • Save
New Bestbuy Logo logo redesign best buy
Download color palette

I've always had a lot of hate of Best Buy's current logo. I will be redesigning there logo and their brand guidelines to ease my negative conscious...lol

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones

More by Christopher Jones

View profile
    • Like