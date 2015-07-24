Jordan Andrew Gonzales

Hell Beast

Hell Beast line design doodle illustration hell wild cat beast wolf
Just a little something worked up to get back into practice after a bit of time away from any illustration work. Thoughts?

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
