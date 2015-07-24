Tim Basarath

Pop Friends

Tim Basarath
Tim Basarath
  • Save
Pop Friends summer popsicles sketch
Download color palette

A preview of a series of illustrations that I will be stat posting next week. Oddly enough, I came up with all of these in the winter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Tim Basarath
Tim Basarath

More by Tim Basarath

View profile
    • Like