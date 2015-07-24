Iveta

Blueberries

Iveta
Iveta
  • Save
Blueberries summer illustration contest sticker berry blueberry
Download color palette

My favorite part of summer are blueberries (with milk)!

De910e2fb2f788b8f098bfa016583a50
Rebound of
Playoff! Summer Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Iveta
Iveta

More by Iveta

View profile
    • Like