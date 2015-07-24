Andrei Marius

Wiener Text

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
Wiener Text vector text mustard wiener tutorial illustrator
Download color palette

Here's a detailed wiener text effect made in Ai.
You can find a detailed tutorial on how to create it @Tutsplus.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like