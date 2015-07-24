Josh Chavis

KC Royals - Kings of Kauffman

Josh Chavis
Josh Chavis
  • Save
KC Royals - Kings of Kauffman ink letter type typography mlb lettering hand drawn royals kc kansas city baseball sports
Download color palette

Digging the shit out of these metallic Gold Micron pens I picked up yesterday. Almost looks like Gold Leaf.

Josh Chavis
Josh Chavis

More by Josh Chavis

View profile
    • Like