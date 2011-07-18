Matt Walton

Final Draft Icon

Matt Walton
Matt Walton
  • Save
Final Draft Icon icon replacement script movie wip final draft
Download color palette

Replacement icon for Final Draft, just for fun. Not sure it's finished yet and any feedback would be great.

EDIT: 512px Preview

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Matt Walton
Matt Walton

More by Matt Walton

View profile
    • Like