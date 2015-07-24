Megan Giddens

Wayfinding

Megan Giddens
Megan Giddens
  • Save
Wayfinding information donut coffee accessible food people person symbol direction icons wayfinding
Download color palette

Workin' on my wayfinding skills. Excited about the future and what these might look like in action. :)

Megan Giddens
Megan Giddens

More by Megan Giddens

View profile
    • Like