Lee Eisenbarth

Law Icons

Lee Eisenbarth
Lee Eisenbarth
Hire Me
  • Save
Law Icons trust litigation criminal business design iconography illustration blue laywer law icon set icons
Download color palette

Incomplete icon set for an Indiana law firm.

Lee Eisenbarth
Lee Eisenbarth
Hello, I'm Lee. 👋
Hire Me

More by Lee Eisenbarth

View profile
    • Like