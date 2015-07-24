eldesigno

Rocker ED

eldesigno
eldesigno
  • Save
Rocker ED luchador ed retro radios businesscard eldesigno
Download color palette

ED found a sweet radio - a Holiday Multi-Band Receiver. I wonder if it can pick up stations from Mexico?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
eldesigno
eldesigno

More by eldesigno

View profile
    • Like