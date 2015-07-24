Thanh
Salesforce Design

Lightning Loading Animation

Thanh
Salesforce Design
Thanh for Salesforce Design
  • Save
Lightning Loading Animation loading water after effects animation bolt lightning salesforce ux
Download color palette

This is my first animated GIF post on dribbble. This project started out as a simple loading animation for the lightning bolt, but I decided to have fun with it and make it more electrifying.

Shout out to All-Star @Mark Geyer for sharing his knowledge in AFX.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Salesforce Design
Salesforce Design

More by Salesforce Design

View profile
    • Like