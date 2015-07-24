Bad Guy Tees

A few months ago I got to do a design for the "Gangster of West Linn." I assumed it was someone vibe-ing off Chael Sonnen, but later found out that it was in fact for the man himself. As a huge MMA fan, Chael is easily one of my favorite characters in the UFC. He brought enthusiastic promotion to the sport in a way that hadn't really been done before. Hell he had bad blood with EVERYONE and backed it up. I was honored and have been continually honored to do work for him. I recently did a series of illustrations for his "Bad Guy" shirt line. There's one for pretty much something for everyone, New York, Mexico, Political Parties, you name it. Anyway, the type is from his brand but i think overall it works, but the illustrations were all icons I drew up. Some are super super simple, while others are more involved like this one. This is my favorite one of them all. You can check out the rest here: http://badguyinc.com/collections/all