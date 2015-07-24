Joe Turner

2D Deadpool

2D Deadpool icon ellipse tool marvel deadpool 2d
Another challenge I set myself, using the Ellipse tool only. This was very simple but it still looks pretty good.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
