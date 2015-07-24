Tony DeAngelo

Waterapp

Tony DeAngelo
Tony DeAngelo
Hire Me
  • Save
Waterapp graph tracker modern clean simple ux ui app ios water
Download color palette

A water tracking app I worked on recently. Super simple.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Tony DeAngelo
Tony DeAngelo
Product Design Lead at Netflix
Hire Me

More by Tony DeAngelo

View profile
    • Like