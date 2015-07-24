Emory Allen

100 Days Of Merit

Haven't been posting much lately thanks to my 100 Day Project. Starting April 6th, I made a merit badge for myself everyday. No accomplishment was too big or too small for me to make a badge about.

Check them all out at http://100daysofmerit.com/

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
