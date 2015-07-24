Not Just Another Job Opportunity

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Okay, so this is not just like any other job opportunity. Product Team at Trestor is Hiring. It might just be the last time when you cared about another job offer.
Trestor Foundation is creating the world's most efficient Money, Payment and Market Network for the world. This has a huge potential to become a global currency (what bitcoin also trying to achieve) and completely change the world's economy.
This illustration represents Product Team at Trestor which is working to create amazing products and Application for all devices and platforms with love.
Find out a profile that suits you best @ trestor.org/work-with-us