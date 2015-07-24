Tom Johnson

Calendar - Assignment Creation

progress indicator date range drag ipad ios calendar
This is a shot from the assignment creation protion of our iPad app. There's a progress indicator on the right and the icons on the calendar are draggable.

I'll post some more shots with context when I have them.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
