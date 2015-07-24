Michael Jaz

Lion illustration

Michael Jaz
Michael Jaz
  • Save
Lion illustration simple cute heart animal drawing design fun illustration lion
Download color palette

Little personal project I'm working on of some animal illustrations. Probably will add a body in at some point but just playing at the moment.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Michael Jaz
Michael Jaz

More by Michael Jaz

View profile
    • Like