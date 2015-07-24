Christina Fischer

Basin Business Cards

Gold foil stamped business cards on 110 lb Crane's Lettra paper, for our client (Basin) at Studio MPLS. Thanks to @Brent Schoepf for taking a great photograph!

http://studiompls.com/blog/new-work-basin-business-cards/

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
