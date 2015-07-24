Cody Cai

Rejected Ambigram: BP

A unused concept for an ambigram using the letter forms of "B" and "P" while incorporating infinities.

The client is a video production company specializing in weddings and lifestyle footage.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
