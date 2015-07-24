Jeff Sheldon

Behind Every Product

Jeff Sheldon
Jeff Sheldon
  • Save
Behind Every Product
Download color palette

Behind Every Product is a Person

Really excited to launch this new collab with Krochet Kids. As creatives and makers we believe it’s important to highlight the person behind a product or project. We believe products have more value when you know the person behind a product. The reality is our world is very disconnected from this idea.

Check out all of the details here

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Jeff Sheldon
Jeff Sheldon

More by Jeff Sheldon

View profile
    • Like