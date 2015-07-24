Katie Sterner

Madness at the Falls

Madness at the Falls
Here's a lock-up I did for a March basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, SD.

Excited to be a part of the Dribble community. Thanks to @Connor Burtis for the invite!

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
