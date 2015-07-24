Andrew Santoro

Designer Merit Badge

Andrew Santoro
Andrew Santoro
  • Save
Designer Merit Badge texture iconography shop coffee badge icon typography script
Download color palette

It was my first time spending almost an entire day in a coffee shop. I thought that deserved a badge to celebrate.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Andrew Santoro
Andrew Santoro

More by Andrew Santoro

View profile
    • Like