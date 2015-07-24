Nick Greenawalt

Camp Bisco Festival 2015 Poster

Nick Greenawalt
Nick Greenawalt
  • Save
Camp Bisco Festival 2015 Poster texture illustration hidden slide pool water park dancing people scene crowd festival camp bisco
Download color palette

I made this fan poster for Camp Bisco Music Festival which took place in a waterpark. This poster has TONS of Disco Biscuits song references hidden throughout.

Here's a larger version for peeking: http://imgur.com/lUPQNPU

Here's a purchase link: https://www.etsy.com/listing/241071742/camp-bisco-2015-festival-poster

Nick Greenawalt
Nick Greenawalt

More by Nick Greenawalt

View profile
    • Like