Nashville Scene: Mayor Dave Cobb

Spot for the Nashville Scene's 26th annual You Are So Nashville If issue. Each year, folks send in quips and puns that reflect the year in Nashville's cultural and social climates. The winners are illustrated in the issue.
"You are so Nashville if Dave Cobb is your write-in candidate for Mayor." Dave Cobb is a hot shot producer who has worked with Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, and Twenty One Pilots.