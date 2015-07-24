Duane Tomaszewski

Sackdancer

Duane Tomaszewski
Duane Tomaszewski
  • Save
Sackdancer sports design jets football tshirt tshirt design sports art sports
Download color palette

so I made this design of my childhood hero for fun, posted it on instagram and someone bought the rights to it and created t-shirts. Pretty cool.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Duane Tomaszewski
Duane Tomaszewski

More by Duane Tomaszewski

View profile
    • Like