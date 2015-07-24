Jared Fanning

The Sustainability Institute

Jared Fanning
Jared Fanning
  • Save
The Sustainability Institute sustainability flower water drop logo
Download color palette

This is a mark/logo for a local org that is a partnership between 3 different companies/institutions, and focused on 3 pillars of sustainable innovation in the community.

This lead to three tear drop shapes being combined to form a flower (tulip+water). The tulip is a familiar symbol here in Holland but I wanted to try and put a different spin on it. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Jared Fanning
Jared Fanning

More by Jared Fanning

View profile
    • Like