The Sustainability Institute

This is a mark/logo for a local org that is a partnership between 3 different companies/institutions, and focused on 3 pillars of sustainable innovation in the community.
This lead to three tear drop shapes being combined to form a flower (tulip+water). The tulip is a familiar symbol here in Holland but I wanted to try and put a different spin on it. :)