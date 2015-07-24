Taqtile

Hotel Tonight

Taqtile
Taqtile
  • Save
Hotel Tonight booking app windowsphone tonight hotel
Download color palette

Hotel Tonight offers an incredible service that helps users find nearby hotels with available positions, for travelers from one night only. To create an experience up to this service, Microsoft sought Taqtile and proposed a partnership to develop our first Windows Phone app.

You can check this result over here

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/apps/hotel-tonight/9wzdncrdst0p

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Taqtile
Taqtile

More by Taqtile

View profile
    • Like