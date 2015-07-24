Trending designs to inspire you
Hotel Tonight offers an incredible service that helps users find nearby hotels with available positions, for travelers from one night only. To create an experience up to this service, Microsoft sought Taqtile and proposed a partnership to develop our first Windows Phone app.
You can check this result over here
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/apps/hotel-tonight/9wzdncrdst0p