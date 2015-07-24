Beth Rufener

Artisan's Tool Chest Sneak Peek

Something new is coming to Ornaments of Grace! It's beginning to feel epic because I've been at it for months, but if you like hand-lettering, ornaments, Illustrator art brushes, and patterns, you'll LOVE this! If you liked the Brush Studio, stay tuned... Artisan's Tool Chest is bigger and better!

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
