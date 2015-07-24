Artisan's Tool Chest Sneak Peek

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Something new is coming to Ornaments of Grace! It's beginning to feel epic because I've been at it for months, but if you like hand-lettering, ornaments, Illustrator art brushes, and patterns, you'll LOVE this! If you liked the Brush Studio, stay tuned... Artisan's Tool Chest is bigger and better!