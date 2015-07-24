Chris Fenwick

Sinister Puppy

Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick
  • Save
Sinister Puppy hand drawn illustration
Download color palette

I sketched out some scenarios in which the sinister puppy sets some kind of trap for it's owner, then stands by and patiently waits as only dogs know how.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick

More by Chris Fenwick

View profile
    • Like