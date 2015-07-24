Trending designs to inspire you
Here is a dynamic execution of the optical illusion principles used by MC Escher and the Penrose triangle for a navigation concept. Swiping on the x-axis rearranges the shape while swiping on the y-axis launches into a specific app.