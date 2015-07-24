Chris Fenwick

Harbour Sediment

Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick
  • Save
Harbour Sediment hand drawn illustration
Download color palette

Something about showing the history of Bristol Harbour through sediment perhaps. It's fun researching all the interesting things that have happened there.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick

More by Chris Fenwick

View profile
    • Like