SIDE : Interactive windshield // Contacts

SIDE (for Smart & Intuitive Driving Experience) is an interactive windshield concept.
Basically, the information are shown on the windshield. Use your two fingers while you are in the car (stopped) to navigate into the interface thanks to the leap motion technology.
You can also use our voice recognition.
Here are the contacts.
See the entire project on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/16966741/SIDE-Smart-Intuitive-Driving-Experience
It will help you to understand the structure, the technology, how to use it etc..