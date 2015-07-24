Jef Lippiatt

Even More Popsicles

These flavors include: Grape, Cheery and Root Beer. I've always really enjoyed Root Beer pops but they seem like an outcast mixed in with all fruit flavors.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
