Son of a Tinker

LightControl - App

Son of a Tinker
Son of a Tinker
Hire Me
  • Save
LightControl - App dark dashboard night lights ios iphone app ux ui
Download color palette

Here's a design I did recently. What does it do? Does it really matter what it does? It controls lights, ok? Well, it doesn't really, cause it doesn't exist. But if it would exist, it would control lights. So, yeah...

But look how pretty :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Son of a Tinker
Son of a Tinker
An above average UI/UX DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Son of a Tinker

View profile
    • Like