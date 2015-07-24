Take Lijzenga

Imperator Furiosa vs. Immortan Joe

Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga
  • Save
Imperator Furiosa vs. Immortan Joe vs. villains heroes fury road mad max witness me immortan joe imperator furiosa
Download color palette

The third shot of the serie! Watched this flick for the third time yesterday. Maybe one of my favourite movies to date.

See you guys on wednesday! I'm taking a long weekend. Which one would you like teamed against each other?

F5f90e74444460a5692daa6a8155b460
Rebound of
Elastigirl vs. Syndrome
By Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga

More by Take Lijzenga

View profile
    • Like