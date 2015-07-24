To document a moment is captivating. Each moment represents an emotion. An indescribable power lies in the ability to revisit that emotion and feel it overcome you, as if you're in that moment all over again.

Growing up skating, you may take these moments for granted. As your youth inevitably flies by, you slowly realize that these moments are what you will hold dear for years to come - not just the skating itself.

The Ends is the embodiment of the youth spirit and skateboarding culture.

When you're young, nothing else really matters.

www.the-ends.net