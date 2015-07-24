Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga for Lifely
Upload Button
While in between motion-projects, i'd decided to experiment with some transitions between buttons that i see on Dribbble all the time.
Not sure if my developer-colleagues want and can make this. You'll never know.

Tell me, guys, what do you think?

