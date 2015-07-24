Michael B. Myers Jr.

Block destroyer gamedev

Block destroyer gamedev unity pixelart gamedev
Download color palette

A screen capture of a game I've been meaning to get back to. Created in Unity.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
