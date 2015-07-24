Sascha Hass

WINNER: Communication Arts Award & Applied Arts

The branding for this toy store in Toronto was inspired by the idea of building blocks. It is a fun, playful and highly versatile identity that captures the enthusiasm of our kids.

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
