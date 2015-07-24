Khalil Benihoud

Viadeo Watchathon

Hello guys,
I had an incredible time working on this application during the hackathon organized by @Viadeo with a team.
It was the first time for me to work on such a small device, it can be very complex sometimes but It's fun!

Unfortunately, we didn't win, but It was a great learning experience :-).

Enjoy !

