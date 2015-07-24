Jef Lippiatt

Patriot Pops

Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt
  • Save
Patriot Pops summer frozen vintage wood twin pop popsicles
Download color palette

The Sticker Mule contest got me thinking about popsicles. These are of the patriotic variety. I have more to share

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt

More by Jef Lippiatt

View profile
    • Like