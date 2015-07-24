Kelvin Koh

K for Kelvin

Kelvin Koh
Kelvin Koh
  • Save
K for Kelvin lines kelvin mark logo celsius
Download color palette

Testing out an idea for creating a "K" mark.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Kelvin Koh
Kelvin Koh

More by Kelvin Koh

View profile
    • Like