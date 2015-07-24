Bárbara Mercedes

Hi!

Bárbara Mercedes
Bárbara Mercedes
  • Save
Hi! argentina flat vector hello say man hi illustrator adobe graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Hello there!

I'm really excited about this illustration. You can totally notice the evolution that I'm making with this new skill!
Hopefully, I'll continue working with this little unnamed man, doing other stuffs.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Bárbara Mercedes
Bárbara Mercedes

More by Bárbara Mercedes

View profile
    • Like