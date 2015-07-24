Harrison Eilers

Skolas' Debut

Hello Dribbble! This is my first shot! This is from a triptych I submited to the bungie art contest, check it out here https://www.bungie.net/en/Community/Detail?itemId=141214613

Posted on Jul 24, 2015
