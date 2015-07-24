Serguei Orozco

Roadtrip

Serguei Orozco
Serguei Orozco
  • Save
Roadtrip ui mobile carpool roadtrip android
Download color palette

Here's a few selected screens of Roadtrip (an app I did with some friends during a hackathon). From left to right: Home, Add Passengers and Trip detail.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2015
Serguei Orozco
Serguei Orozco

More by Serguei Orozco

View profile
    • Like