Rebecca White

Miami City Issues

Rebecca White
Rebecca White
  • Save
Miami City Issues homelessness sea level equality vector housing affordability homeless infrastructure sustainability environment highrise transit miami
Download color palette

Quick little illustration for an informal speaker series at Elwoods Gastropub in Miami, hosted by Emerge Miami.

The speaker series will address issues such as: housing affordability, sustainability and the environment, homelessness, infrastructure, and transit. These are major, complex issues in our city and I'm happy to be part of the effort to address them.

Rebecca White
Rebecca White

More by Rebecca White

View profile
    • Like