Frustrated with the quality of Quickbooks’ built-in invoice templates and tired of manually generating invoices from a separate app (which were better, but not by much), we finally decided to take matters in our own hands and design our own invoices. We now have an app that pulls invoice data from Quickbooks and renders it in this ready-to-mail form.

(Needless to mention, the rates are fictional. The co-working space is very much real though.)